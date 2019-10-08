F*** yeah! The End of the F***ing World season 2 gets a premiere date on Netflix

Image zoom Netflix

What happened to James and Alyssa after that fateful day on the beach? We’ll have answers next month.

Netflix announced The End of the F***ing World, its surprise British dark-comedy hit, will return for season 2 on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The premiere date news comes with a new look — this time a poster — of Jessica Barden as Alyssa… and she’s wearing what appears to be a wedding dress, sitting at a diner table with an urn.

Image zoom

Let’s recap to explain why that’s significant.

Season 1, adapted by Jonathan Entwistle from Charles Forsman’s black-and-white indie comic, introduced James (Alex Lawther) as a teenage convinced he’s a budding psychopath finally ready to kill his first human victim. He sets his sights on a classmate, Alyssa, but her rebellious, forthright demeanor leads to a string of hijinks.

Wanting to get away from her home life, Alyssa proposes they go on a road trip. Before they know it, the pair form a relationship as the show pivots to a Bonnie & Clyde situation after a string of mishaps. Game of Thrones‘ star Gemma Whelan also appeared as one of the police investigators looking for the lovebirds.

Spoiler warning: In the finale, police tracked down them down and the last we saw of James was him running on the beach as the sound of gunfire cuts the screen to black. There have only been a few images from season 2 released so far, and James has been noticeably M.I.A. from them. Does that mean that… *gulp* … that’s James in the urn?

We also know that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress Naomi Ackie will appear in season 2 as Bonnie, described as “an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa.”

UPDATE: The U.K.’s Channel 4, which will air two episodes of the series every night in the territory beginning Nov. 4, also shared new images, including Alyssa standing in front of a rural café and actor Tim Key as new character Gus, a motel owner.

Image zoom Netflix

Image zoom Netflix

“I’m Alyssa. I’m nineteen. And I thought I’d already had the shittest day of my life,” a tweet from the show reads.

