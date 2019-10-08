David Harbour FaceTimes Stranger Things creators with Seth Meyers to ask about Hopper's fate

Here’s a spoiler warning for the Stranger Things season 3 finale. As David Harbour himself teased on Late Night, “If you don’t want to know about this stuff, I guess turn down the [volume].” Seth Meyers was more forthright. “But, also, try to keep up with culture as it happens,” he said.

When it comes to Chief Hopper’s fate after seemingly meeting his end and then seemingly actually being alive, not even Harbour knows what’s actually going on with his character. At least, that’s what he says. He could just be toying with all of us or, in fact, he just doesn’t actually know. So, he and Meyers went straight to the source on Monday.

During the filming of the latest Late Night, Harbour FaceTimed the Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer, a.k.a. the creators of Stranger Things, to ask if Hopper is still alive.

After a lot of “why are you calling us?”-type reactions, they said, “We’re still figuring it out.”

Image zoom Lloyd Bishop/NBC

In the season finale, Hopper sacrificed himself when the Russian lab underneath Starcourt mall exploded. Everyone presumed his death, but then a post-credits tag on the episode revealed the Russians have an American in their custody. Could that be Hopper?

“I was like, ‘Oh, clearly I’m the American,'” Harbour told Meyers. “And then I haven’t gotten many phone calls.”

The actor believes the Duffers are the only people “that do know” Hopper’s true fate, adding that he “talked to the producers and stuff” and the Duffers haven’t hinted at anything with him.

Netflix officially announced Stranger Things season 4 and teased a move beyond the confines of the town of Hawkins, Indiana.

“You definitely should not assume anything,” Matt Duffer previously told EW of Hopper’s fate and the mention of the “American.” “The line that Russian guard said is purposely intended to spark debate. We need people to ask the very questions that you’re asking.”

