Two-and-a-half years after suffering a stroke, Timothy Omundson is making his return to TV.

It’s not just any old show in which he will re-grace the screen. The Psych alum has joined the season 4 cast of NBC’s hit family drama This Is Us. Omundson plays Gregory, not-so-friendly neighbor of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), who just moved in next door to Gregory. Gregory’s story will mirror Omundson’s real-life struggle and recovery in at least one way; the character is recovering from a major stroke, too. This is a role that This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman wrote specifically for Omundson, who, by the way, now refers to himself as Timothy 2.0. You can welcome him back by checking out the exclusive peek above at his character in a scene with Kate in “Unhinged, which airs Tuesday, a.k.a. tonight, at 9 p.m.

Omundson, who will star in Psych: The Movie 2 (premiering on NBC Universal’s new streaming service named Peacock in 2020), is one of the many new faces popping up on NBC’s hit family drama. Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, Tim Matheson, Asante Blackk, Nick Wechsler, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Blake Stadnik made their debut in the season 4 premiere, which aired Sept. 24. To see what creator Dan Fogelman had to say about the new kids on the Pearson block, head over here.

Jennifer Morrison spoke with EW about what to expect from Cassidy over here.

