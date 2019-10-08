Outlander author Diana Gabaldon is writing a season 5 episode of the Starz series

Outlander type TV Show Network Starz Genre Drama,

Sometimes, it’s best to just go to the source!

Author Diana Gabaldon revealed to Outlander fans that she’s writing a season 5 episode of the Starz drama, which returns in February. After executive producer Matthew B. Roberts sent a cheeky tweet to Gabaldon about finding time “to do anything else” beyond writing “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” — the ninth book in her best-selling series — the author responded with the acknowledgment that yes, she did manage to “squeeze” in time to write an episode.

What, you mean…..《drumroll》….like Ep 511? 🤔 Why, yes…I think I -did- manage to squeeze that in, now you mention it…😜 https://t.co/rSdlmDO9br — Diana Gabaldon (@Writer_DG) October 7, 2019

This, of course, came as good news for fans, who delighted in the possibility of Gabaldon writing for the series again. (The last script she wrote for Outlander was for season 2, episode 11, called “Vengeance is Mine.”) Still, Gabaldon is quick to remind folks that she enjoys no special treatment. When one of her followers snarked on Twitter, “It will probably be the best & most coherent episode of the season,” Gabaldon replied, “ALL the episodes go through multiple rewrites, during which people other than the original author may add or change things.”

Well, do bear in mind that ALL the episodes go through multiple rewrites, during which people other than the original author may add or change things. https://t.co/nCRgeKAUY2 — Diana Gabaldon (@Writer_DG) October 8, 2019

Still, Gabaldon already earned her first attagirl from star Caitriona Balfe. “And it is (no surprise) a brilliant [episode] …. can’t wait to share shooting this week…” she tweeted. Gabaldon responded, “Glad you like it so far!”

And it is (no surprise) a brilliant Ep … Can’t wait to start shooting it this week..!! @Writer_DG 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/wyXyqoAmoU — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) October 8, 2019

Glad you like it! (so far…) 😘 https://t.co/sBqcDldQnV — Diana Gabaldon (@Writer_DG) October 8, 2019

She even shared a line from her season 5 episode on Twitter — but only because it got cut. “Voltaire never dug a privy in his life,” was the line — probably meant for someone who doesn’t seem to be enjoying the manual (and sometimes, disgusting) labor that comes with life in the wilderness.

"Voltaire never dug a privy in his life." I can share that one because they took it out. 😜 https://t.co/JRf69OUHvK — Diana Gabaldon (@Writer_DG) October 8, 2019

The drama returns Feb. 16 on Starz.

