Marvel's Helstrom series reveals cast and devilish character breakdowns

The gates of Hell are open and out comes a treasure trove of new details for Marvel and Hulu’s next live-action TV series.

The Borgias actor Tom Austen and Fear the Walking Dead‘s Sydney Lemmon have been cast as leads Daimon and Ana Helstrom in Helstrom, in addition to five other new additions.

Daimon, a professor of ethics moonlighting as an exorcist, “has no illusions about saving a world he has no patience for; he just hopes he can help a few of the people closest to him,” reads a character description. “In his battle against a hidden world, Daimon is determined to root out demons as they arise, and will not stop until they’re vanquished.”

Image zoom David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images; Marvel

Lemmon’s Ana, meanwhile, runs a successful auction house by day and hunts down “those who hurt others” by night. “Traumatized by her father as a child, Ana is driven to rid the world of those like him, even as she secretly worries her father will return.”

Based on the Daimon Helstrom Marvel comics character, who on the page conjures demonic abilities as the Son of Satan, Helstrom sees Daimon and Ana as the children of a mysterious and powerful serial killer.

Austen, a British actor, previously appeared in The Royals, Granchester, Unforgotten, and Agatha Christie’s Poirot. Lemmon recently appeared on this season of Fear the Walking Dead as Isabelle, a member of the mysterious three rings organization.

Homeland‘s Elizabeth Marvel also joins Helstrom as Victoria Helstrom, Daimon and Ana’s mother who’s been institutionalized for 20 years due to all the literal and imaginary demons plaguing her.

Rounding out the new cast are Robert Wisdom (Watchmen) as a guardian of occult knowledge Caretaker, who uses his insights and relationship with Ana “to help keep demonic forces at bay”; June Carryl (Mindhunter) as Dr. Louise Hastings, the head psychologist at the hospital monitoring Victoria; Ariana Guerra (Insatiable) as Gabriella Rosetti, a woman from the Vatican helping Daimon and Hastings “uncover cases of demonic possession”; and Alain Uy (The Passage) as Ana’s business partner and closest friend Chris Yen, who “carries out the bulk of the auction house’s responsibilities and assists Ana with whatever she needs.”

In a statement, Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb calls the ensemble “the perfect way to bring our audience into our Adventure into Fear franchise causing delicious nightmares of what’s to come!”

Helstrom was announced for development on Hulu earlier this May alongside a planned Ghost Rider series with Gabriel Luna, but Helstrom is the only one of the pair moving forward after Hulu dropped Ghost Rider from its lineup.

Paul Zbyszewski, who was working on that now-squashed Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. spin-off Most Wanted back in 2016, executive produces and showruns Helstrom, set to premiere in 2020.

