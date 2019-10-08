Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Dua Lipa's 'Blow Your Mind'

Kelly Clarkson‘s latest Kellyoke cover of Dua Lipa‘s “Blow Your Mind” definitely lives up to the song’s title.

Tuesday’s episode of the Grammy-winning pop star’s talk show sees the 37-year-old opening the program with a high-energy rendition of the 2016 tune, with the American Idol champ dancing through the audience as she belts the song’s confident lyrics.

Clarkson typically kicks off each new episode with a cover of popular songs from the past as well as contemporary hits, including Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” Christina Aguilera’s “Ain’t No Other Man,” Sia’s “Chandelier,” The Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” and “Think” by Aretha Franklin, among others.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings for showtimes in your area, and watch Clarkson perform “Blow Your Mind” above.

