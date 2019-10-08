Jennifer Aniston thinks a reboot would 'ruin' Friends

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

When it comes to a Friends reboot, it wouldn’t take much money to get Jennifer Aniston on board — but that doesn’t mean she’d ever actually do it.

Talking to Howard Stern on a live broadcast of The Howard Stern Show, the host welcomed Aniston to the studio and asked her about a recent reunion she enjoyed with her Friends costars over the weekend. Aniston shared that all six of them — Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer — got together at Cox’s house for dinner; an uncommon occasion made possible by the fact Schwimmer was in town. Cox shared a pic on Instagram with Aniston and LeBlanc, captioning it, “A rare night and I love it.”

“We just had dinner this week, the whole gang,” said Aniston. “We all happened to have a window of time so we all got together… We just laughed a lot.” Though the actress, who portrayed Rachel Green on the show for 10 seasons, admitted they all “miss it every day” and that she’d “be nothing without it,” the idea of a reboot is too risky for her. “I honestly think we would love it,” she said. “There’s an idea that if there’s a reboot of the show it won’t even be close to as good as what it was, so why do it? It would ruin it.”

The cast recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the series’ pilot episode, posting throwbacks on Instagram and sharing their gratitude to fans of the show.

