Bachelor Peter Weber is fine and already back to filming after 'golf cart mishap'

The Bachelor type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

Peter Weber is doing fine and back on track in his journey to love.

The Bachelor‘s newest leading man is back to shooting his season with a bandage over his face a day after his “golf cart mishap” on location in Costa Rica, a source tells PEOPLE.

A second insider says his injury was blown out of proportion, telling PEOPLE, “It’s not as bad as what is being reported!”

In fact, he’s currently on a date, and production is going on as scheduled.

Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison also confirmed the news on Instagram, writing that Weber is “100% OK and production is already back underway.”

Radar Online reported that Weber split his head open Monday after hitting his head on cocktail glasses while trying to get into a golf cart. He was rushed to the hospital and given 22 stitches, according to the website.

RELATED: New Bachelor Star Peter Weber Recalls How He Found Out He Got the Gig: ‘I Just Lost My Mind’

Weber, a 28-year-old airline pilot, placed third on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette last spring. He gained fame for Brown’s refreshingly candid revelation that the two had sex (four times!) in a windmill during their Fantasy Suite date.

During the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise in September, ABC announced that Weber would be handing out the roses for the ABC series’ 24th season, which premieres in January 2020.

“It’s still hitting me right now, and I feel so grateful right now just to have this opportunity in front of me,” Weber told Harrison at the end of the reunion episode. “I feel emotional right now. This is crazy. This is life-changing. I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that first person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with. … I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to.”

Season 24 of The Bachelor will premiere on Jan. 6, 2020 on ABC.

Related content: