What to Watch on Monday: The Top 10 couples face off on Dancing With the Stars

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
9-1-1
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Buck starts to fear the worst about young Christopher, who went missing in the floodwaters of the tsunami that hit Santa Monica, while Athena, Maddie, Bobby, and the rest of their unit rush to save lives and search for the missing…before they all go up in flames from a gas leak. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
- 9-1-1 shot in the same water tanks as Titanic for its season 3 tsunami
- Liv Tyler to join Rob Lowe in spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star
Dancing With the Stars
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Season 17 contestant Leah Remini is a guest judge this week as the Top 10 hit the dance floor… and the third star goes home. But before that happens, the celebs open the show to Panic! At the Disco’s “Hey Look Ma, I Made It,” and then will dance to a variety of popular songs, including Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene,” Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary,” Shawn Mendes‘ “If I Can’t Have You,” Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose,” Phil Collins‘ “In the Air Tonight,” and Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
- Dancing With the Stars recap: Ray Lewis drops out, Lamar Odom breathes sigh of relief
- Sean Spicer suggests the DWTS judges lack Christ in since-deleted tweet
- Ray Lewis forced to quit Dancing With the Stars due to injury
Black Lightning
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW
Season Premiere
The world of Black Lightning is even bigger in season 3 because of the Markvoian war introduced in the season 2 finale. “It’s still about Freeland, but it’s almost more of a global scale and scope,” star Cress Williams recently told EW. However, don’t expect the Markovians to be right there when the season begins. “We pick up probably about a month from where season 2 ended, and it’s a slow burn, about as slow as we burn, because we don’t necessarily burn slow,” he said, before adding “We have a big surprise” in the season “that I’m the most excited about.” —Chancellor Agard
Related content:
- Black Lightning puts Jefferson through hell in season 3 premiere clip
- Black Lightning first look reveals Tobias Whale’s ‘depressing’ life in the Pit
- Black Lightning star Cress Williams shares his hopes for the ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ crossover
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Voice (Blind Auditions, Part 5) — NBC
Private Lives of the Windsors (3-part series debut) — Smithsonian
9 p.m.
Below Deck (season premiere) — Bravo
A Very Brady Renovation: Behind the Build (series debut) — HGTV
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor — ABC
Our Boys (season finale) — HBO
11:30 p.m.
Cash Cab (season premiere) — Bravo
Midnight
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (series debut) — Adult Swim
Streaming
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries (season premiere) — Acorn TV
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments