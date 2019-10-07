What to Watch on Monday: The Top 10 couples face off on Dancing With the Stars

Image zoom

9-1-1

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Buck starts to fear the worst about young Christopher, who went missing in the floodwaters of the tsunami that hit Santa Monica, while Athena, Maddie, Bobby, and the rest of their unit rush to save lives and search for the missing…before they all go up in flames from a gas leak. —Gerrad Hall

Dancing With the Stars

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season 17 contestant Leah Remini is a guest judge this week as the Top 10 hit the dance floor… and the third star goes home. But before that happens, the celebs open the show to Panic! At the Disco’s “Hey Look Ma, I Made It,” and then will dance to a variety of popular songs, including Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene,” Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary,” Shawn Mendes‘ “If I Can’t Have You,” Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose,” Phil Collins‘ “In the Air Tonight,” and Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” —Gerrad Hall

Black Lightning

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

The world of Black Lightning is even bigger in season 3 because of the Markvoian war introduced in the season 2 finale. “It’s still about Freeland, but it’s almost more of a global scale and scope,” star Cress Williams recently told EW. However, don’t expect the Markovians to be right there when the season begins. “We pick up probably about a month from where season 2 ended, and it’s a slow burn, about as slow as we burn, because we don’t necessarily burn slow,” he said, before adding “We have a big surprise” in the season “that I’m the most excited about.” —Chancellor Agard

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Voice (Blind Auditions, Part 5) — NBC

Private Lives of the Windsors (3-part series debut) — Smithsonian



9 p.m.

Below Deck (season premiere) — Bravo

A Very Brady Renovation: Behind the Build (series debut) — HGTV



10 p.m.

The Good Doctor — ABC

Our Boys (season finale) — HBO

11:30 p.m.

Cash Cab (season premiere) — Bravo

Midnight

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (series debut) — Adult Swim

Streaming

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries (season premiere) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change