Helena Bonham Carter asked psychic to contact Princess Margaret about The Crown role

Helena Bonham Carter consulted a psychic to gain approval from Princess Margaret — the late sister of Queen Elizabeth II — about playing her in The Crown, according to The Guardian.

“She said, apparently, she was glad it was me,” Bonham Carter explained at the U.K.’s Cheltenham literature festival. “My main thing when you play someone who is real, you kind of want their blessing because you have a responsibility. So I asked her: ‘Are you okay with me playing you?’ and she said: ‘You’re better than the other actress’…that they were thinking of. They will not admit who it was. It was me and somebody else…Then she said: ‘But you’re going to have to brush up and be more groomed and neater.’”

According to Bonham Carter, “That made me think maybe she is here, because that is a classic Margaret thing to say. She was really good at complimenting you and putting you down at the same time.”

Earlier this year, Bonham Carter spoke to EW about meeting Margaret while she was still alive.

“My uncle was very close to her,” she says. “She was pretty scary. At one point, she met me at Windsor Castle and she said, ‘You are getting better [at acting], aren’t you?’”

Bonham Carter is taking over the role of Margaret from Vanessa Kirby, who played her in the first two seasons of The Crown. Season 3 of the show premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix.

