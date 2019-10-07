Search Party moves from TBS to HBO Max and gains a fourth season

Search Party type TV Show

Search Party has a new home.

The critically acclaimed murder mystery comedy is moving from TBS to HBO Max for its third season, which will be available when the streaming service launches spring 2020. Not only that, but it also gained a fourth season in the jump, too. (Back in April 2018, TBS had only renewed it for a third season)

“Search Party is alive and thriving!! We are so thrilled to show the world what we’ve been working on the past two years and for new fans to find it on HBO Max,” said creators Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers said in a statement released Monday. “You’re going to love the two new seasons, but if for some reason you don’t, then you’ll get your subscription fee back. Actually, that’s not true. That’s a joke. We don’t have that kind of power.”

It’s been two years since Search Party aired new episodes. The show’s darker second season followed Dory (Alia Shawkat), Elliott (John Early), Portia (Meredith Hagner), and Drew (John Reynolds) as they tried to cover up the hilariously accidental murder of Keith, a private investigator. Unfortunately, all of their efforts were for naught because Dory was arrested in the season 2 finale — you know, after she purposefully murdered her next-door neighbor who was blackmailing her and her friends about the P.I.’s death.

“We needed her to have some consequences and also open the idea of who turned her in and having this now very intentional murder have also been for nothing, because one of her main motivations for that was to protect herself, but moreover her friends,” said Bliss about Dory’s arrest in an interview with EW in 2017.

Here’s the synopsis for the third season: “Season three finds the gang swept up in the trial of the century after Dory and Drew are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator. As Elliott and Portia grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight as notorious public figures. As Dory’s sanity begins to fracture, it becomes increasingly clear that they may not have brunch together for quite some time.”

Search Party‘s first two seasons will also be available on HBO Max.

