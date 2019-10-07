Rick and Morty trailer released for long-awaited season 4

At long last, the first trailer for Rick and Morty season 4 is here.

The footage features a look at the new adventures in the upcoming season, which fans have waited two years to see, including the return of favorites like the Meeseeks and Mr. Poopybutthole.

The trailer also includes a bit of surprising, or perhaps not-so-surprising, news: The season will only be five episodes. “Half the season you deserve, all the season we could handle,” the trailer’s voiceover intones. The second half will air sometime next year, we’re told.

In July, co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon told EW the new season would be 10 episodes and they were already working on writing season 5 and that their previous creative hiccups were now behind them. Season 4 was partly delayed due to a contract dispute between the creators and Adult Swim, which eventually picked up the show for 70 episodes. But in the past the duo have struggled to meet their deadlines maintaining the acclaimed animated hit’s high standards.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon said. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule. Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, “These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?” And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

“We want every episode to be good,” Roiland added. “There are times we’re like, ‘Okay, this one will be the worst of the season,’ and we’re still compelled to do everything in our power to fix what we think is wrong with it. It could be considered one of the reasons the show takes so long. When we get the episodes back in color, it’s easy to see if that we cut this and add that, it will elevate this episode significantly. Sometimes we get them back and are like, ‘We need to roll our sleeves up and figure this out.’ This season’s been good. Pretty excited about this season.”

