Stars — they’re just like us!
In a cut-for-time sketch titled “Tampax Secrets” from Saturday night’s episode of SNL — hosted by Fleabag actress/creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge with musical guest Taylor Swift — Aidy Bryant and Waller-Bridge reveal the best way to discreetly pass someone a tampon in public. The skit sees Waller-Bridge’s character ask the girl next to her in class (Bryant) for a tampon. Although she’s very concerned people around her will see what’s happening, she needn’t have worried because her classmate is carrying the new Tampax Secrets — tampons hidden inside other things “you’d rather take out of your bag in public.” Some options include a dog poop, a dead mouse, a brick of cocaine, a naked picture of your mom…you get the idea.
After delivering an impressive and honest opening monologue, Waller-Bridge took part in sketches that saw her do everything from compete on a gameshow, partake in a Love Island spoof and don fake tattoos and a mullet for a final skit.
Watch the clip above.
