Nick Jonas joins The Voice as a coach for 2020

Nick Jonas is set to become the new coach on NBC’s The Voice.

The actor-singer is taking a seat on the competition series starting in spring 2020.

In a sense, Jonas is helping fill a slot vacated by longtime coach Adam Levine, who stepped down earlier this year. This fall, Gwen Stefani, who previously coached in season 12, has returned to fill the vacancy. But in the spring, the panel lineup will shift to Jonas along with current panelists Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

Jonas will discuss the news on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show while promoting Jonas Brothers’ platinum album and current single, “Only Human.”

Watch the announcement on Ellen, where Shelton, Clarkson, and Legend all have surprise messages for him:

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

“I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family,” added Jonas. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

Nick Jonas is one-third of Jonas Brothers, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin, who have had three consecutive No. 1 albums. Their current now platinum-certified album is Happiness Begins. Jonas appeared in Fox’s horror-comedy series Scream Queens, starred in Audience network’s Kingdom, and costarred in the hit film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

