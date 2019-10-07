Watch Kelly Clarkson nail Ellie Goulding's 'Love Me Like You Do'

Kelly Clarkson is here to brighten your Monday, with her rendition of Ellie Goulding’s “Love Me Like You Do.” She nailed the song, just like she did with her powerful cover of Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ’N’ Roll” during Friday’s “Kellyoke” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The singer and host was on point, getting the studio audience clapping along, and she even sang with one lucky member of the crowd. Clarkson effortlessly hit her high notes, giving Goulding a run for her money.

The track debuted in 2015 as part of the soundtrack to Fifty Shades of Grey. Its upbeat yet emotional vibe fits in perfectly with past songs Clarkson has performed on her talk show, like Kelsea Ballerini’s “Miss Me More” and Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You.”

On Monday’s show, fans got to witness even more musical magic as Clarkson and Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth broke out into an impromptu performance.

Watch the video above for more.

