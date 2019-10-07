HBO recruits Pusha T to rap over the Succession theme song

Succession type TV Show Network HBO Genre Drama

Kendall Roy has some competition in the rap game now that Pusha T has entered the world of HBO’s Succession.

On Friday, the Virginia rapper and G.O.O.D. Music president will release a collaboration with Succession composer Nicholas Britell titled “Puppets.”

The song uses the show’s theme song, which just won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, as the foundation of the track that Pusha T raps over.

Teased in a video tweeted by both the rapper and Britell, the song includes lyrics like “Family, fortune, envy, jealousy, privilege, passed on legacy / Secret, sabotage, borderline felony / Suicide, subtract, selfish, pedigree,” which could all fit into a perfect word cloud to pitch the show to someone who has never seen it.

“Puppets” comes Friday, Oct. 11 at midnight, wedged right between Kendall Roy’s cringey rap debut, “L to the O.G.” in the second season’s eighth episode, and the upcoming season finale.

Succession airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

