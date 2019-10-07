The world could use more corgis and Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop series is fulfilling that mission.

Ein, the Pembroke Welsh corgi and “data dog” of the Bebop crew, gets his live-action counterpart in a new behind-the-scenes video as filming commences on the series adaptation.

In the world of Cowboy Bebop, this aggressively adorable pup has been genetically modified with super intelligence and deductive reasoning. He can even drive cars (kind of). Because of this, it wasn’t clear whether Netflix would go the CGI route in bringing the animal to life, but this teaser shows an actual corgi is joining the ranks.

The video, taking a “corgi vision” perspective, also shows actors John Cho (playing bounty hunter Spike Seigel), Mustafa Shakir (as Spike’s partner-in-crime Jet Black), Daniella Pineda (as the mysterious Faye Valentine), and Alex Hassell (as Spike’s nemesis and former partner Vicious).

Not shown (but already cast) is Elena Satine as Julia, the object of Spike’s desire.

Cowboy Bebop is the story of this group of sci-fi misfits hunting down criminals in their solar system.

In addition to Ein, Netflix is giving more pet content with its live-action The Witcher, showcasing trusty steed Roach.

