Adam Levine on leaving The Voice: 'I was just working for so many years'

After 16 seasons and eight years, Adam Levine decided to leave The Voice as one of its celebrity coaches earlier this May. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, Levine opened up about that move and how now he’s “a stay-at-home dad” who just stays at home and does “very little.”

“I really do miss it,” Levine said of The Voice. “I love the people that I met and worked with, and obviously we all know how I feel about Blake [Shelton].” The shows producers added a behind-the-scenes photo from the show of Levine wrapping his arms around his fellow coach.

“I do miss it, but I also don’t miss how much I had to work,” the Maroon 5 frontman continued. “I was just constantly working for so many years. Very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed, and all that, but just to be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever.”

Levine has two children with his wife, model Behati Prinsloo; daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose are now 1 and 3 years old, respectively.

“I’m obsessed with them. I mean, I know that’s a good thing because they’re my children, but that’s why I don’t do much,” Levine added.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Levine wasn’t a fan of some of the changes made to the show’s format in season 16, notably the Live Cross Battles. Though, they also said a leave is “something he’s been talking to [host] Carson [Daly] and the other coaches about for some time.”

The Voice‘s lineup of coaches includes Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend.

Clarkson previously spoke about Levine’s departure from the show, saying, “It was kind of a shocking thing. But I kind of get it. He’s been doing it for eight years — that’s a long time. He’s got a couple kids. Still has a career. Still touring. It’s a very rigorous schedule fitting everything in.”

Related content: