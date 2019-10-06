Watch Alessia Cara impersonate Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and more while singing 'Bad Guy'

Alessia Cara is coming for Ariana Grande’s crown as the queen of musical impressions.

The “Growing Pains” songstress appeared Sunday on The Tonight Show, where she was challenged by Jimmy Fallon to do seven different impressions while performing Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”

First up was Lorde, with Cara adding in the New Zealand singer’s signature hand movements. She also impersonated Alanis Morissette, Shakira, Nicki Minaj, and Wheel of Impressions master Grande herself. Cara finished with her best Cardi B, and of course, Eilish.

Cara, who released her EP This Summer on Sept. 6, has already proved to be a formidable impressionist. She’s previously channeled the likes of Amy Winehouse, Morissette, and Eilish on the show. If there were a musical impressions Hall of Fame, Cara would certainly make the cut, alongside our picks: Grande, Christina Aguilera, and Jamie Foxx.

Fans of the musical game will be happy to hear it’s inspired a new reality show, which will feature Fallon with a group of celebrities playing his music-based games. NBC has ordered 10 episodes of the series, although a projected airdate has not yet been announced.

