Despite their parents’ best efforts, Josie and Lizzie Saltzman found out the truth about the Gemini coven in Legacies‘ first season. Long story short, the twins discovered that when they turn 22, they will have to partake in the Merge, which is essentially a fight-to-the-death for witches. (The stronger witch absorbs the powers of the other.)

Additionally, in Legacies‘ season 1 finale, Lizzie and Josie found the ascendant. Unlike Vampire Diaries fans, the twins don’t know what the ascendant does, and in an exclusive sneak peek at season 2, they’re trying to get to the bottom of it. In the clip, the girls are communicating via witchy FaceTime because Lizzie is spending the summer in Europe with their mom, A.K.A. Caroline Forbes. According to Lizzie, Caroline has explained that the girls helped Aunt Bonnie make the ascendant when they were 5. But that’s about all she’ll say.

Meanwhile, back in Mystic Falls, Josie catches her sister up on Alaric’s current state: He’s spiraling into a midlife crisis with no lady prospects and the possibility that any day now he’ll go buy a tiny red car. (Although we’re sure Stefan’s old Porsche is probably around there somewhere if he really wanted one.)

Watch the clip in full above.

Legacies returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

