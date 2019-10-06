Batwoman casts The 100 actor as [SPOILER]

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the series premiere of Batwoman, which aired Sunday night. Read at your own risk!

Meet Kate Kane’s (Ruby Rose) competition on Batwoman.

Image zoom Rick Kern/WireImage; Robert Falconer/The CW

The 100‘s Greyston Holt has been cast as Sophie’s (Meagan Tandy) husband Tyler, who was introduced toward the end of the superhero drama’s premiere and also works for Crows International. This is a change from the version of the pilot that was originally screened for press and featured Smallville‘s Eric Johnson in the part, but post-pilot recasting isn’t unusual for a new show.

In the premiere, Kate was surprised when she met Tyler because she and Sophie were a couple back in their military academy days. Unfortunately, they broke up after the academy caught wind of their relationship because, although Sophie was willing to go along with Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, Kate wasn’t and was dishonorably discharged. But Kate still cares for Sophie, which is why she returned to Gotham City when Sophie was kidnapped by series big bad Alice (Rachel Skarsten). She clearly didn’t expect Sophie’s husband to be part of this reunion.

But don’t worry, Kate won’t let this discovery get her down. Showrunner Caroline Dries previously told EW that we’d see Kate date around on the show.

“Yes, that is to me what’s important about this character is that she’s like Oliver Queen,” said Dries in August. “[He] dates left and right at the beginning of that show before he and Felicity [Emily Bett Rickards] settled down. We didn’t want to neuter Kate. She’s in this complicated relationship with Sophie because it’s an intellectual past relationship but to me what makes part of her character is that she has girlfriends. She goes on dates.”

Of course, Sophie’s husband isn’t the only shock Kate received in the pilot. She also learned that Alice is her twin sister, who appeared to die in a car crash with their mother many years before. Dries breaks down that revelation here.

Holt’s other credits include Bitten, Supernatural, and most recently Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores.

Warner Bros. and The CW didn’t immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

