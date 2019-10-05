Mandy Moore has the perfect warning for Pete Buttigieg's husband about Crock-Pots

Thanks to This Is Us, no one can ever look at a Crock-Pot the same way again.
The formerly beloved appliance got a harsh rebranding when it was revealed that Pearson patriarch Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died as a result of smoke inhalation suffered after a faulty Crock-Pot caught fire and burned down the family home.
So when presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s husband Chasten Buttigieg shared a post on Instagram about using an old Crock-Pot on Saturday, This Is Us’ resident heartbreaker Mandy Moore, who plays Jack’s widow Rebecca, was quick to issue the perfect warning.
“Careful with that thing,” Moore wrote in a comment, followed by a string of grimacing emojis.
Hey, if anyone knows the dangers of using an old, potentially killer Crock-Pot, it’s Moore! We’ll never be able to forget the anguish and grief she conveyed as Rebecca after she lost Jack, all because of a simple home appliance. We’re tearing up just thinking about it now…
