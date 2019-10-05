Julie Chen honors Big Brother contestant Cassandra Waldon with heartfelt tribute

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; CBS

Big Brother type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

Julie Chen is honoring one of the original Big Brother stars.

The longtime host of the CBS reality competition series took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to former contestant Cassandra Waldon, who died on Sept. 25 at 56.

“Rest In Peace Cassandra. Your light will continue to shine in this world because of the way you lived your life: with class and grace,” Chen wrote in the caption of the heartfelt Instagram post featuring photos of Waldon. “May your family and loved ones find solace and peace. Thank you for bringing your intelligence, warmth and wisdom to the Big Brother house Season 1. You are in my thoughts and in my prayers. May God Bless your soul.”

Waldon competed in the very first season of Big Brother back in 2000. She was actually the first contestant to enter the house and ended up in sixth place. According to TMZ, she died due to a head injury she sustained from a car accident while in Rome, Italy, where she lived and worked.

Related content: