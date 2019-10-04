The Walking Dead showrunner says Negan is on 'work release'

After Negan’s heroics in last season’s season finale of The Walking Dead, in which he saved Judith and Dog during an epic snowstorm, fans wondered if the show’s biggest bad was about to be freed from confinement. Footage from the season 10 trailer and released images seemed to indicate that the zombie drama was, in fact, preparing to “Free the Negan!”

Showrunner Angela Kang tells us that Negan’s status has definitely changed. “I think Negan starts the season in a really interesting place,” Kang says. “We saw at the end of last season that he had earned a little bit of trust. So, when we start off this year, we’ll see that he’s almost a part of the future that is kind of like what Carl had envisioned.”

But not so fast when it comes to Negan being free, says the showrunner. Kang notes that while Negan will enjoy some time outside of his cell, it is limited and with a very specific purpose. “He’s out there, Kang says. “He’s doing work, but it is still as a prisoner. It’s more like he’s on work release.”

At least that’s how things begin in season 10 (which premieres Oct. 6 on AMC). “But from there, things really take some strange and hopefully interesting and exciting turns,” teases Kang. “I always say Negan is always thinking. Negan always has an edge. There’s an element of him that’s a little unpredictable. He knows what he needs to do to get what he needs in the moment. He’s very smart, he’s very wily, he’s very strong. So, we’re going to see a full range of stuff from Negan this year that hopefully will be as fun for the fans as it’s been for the writers to write it for Jeffrey to play.”

You can hear the excitement in Kang’s voice as she talks about the character arc in season 10, as well as the job by the man playing that character, Jeffrey Dean Morgan: “I’m really into Negan’s story this year, and Jeffrey is just killing it as always.”

