Taylor Swift fails to identify her own song on hilarious Tonight Show game

Taylor Swift has been the archer, the prey, and, on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show, a button-smashing music sleuth — until it’s time to identify her own hit song, that is.

Host Jimmy Fallon challenged Swift to a game of Name That Song, which tests its player’s sonic prowess in identifying tunes played as interpreted by Tonight Show house band The Roots.

Swift takes an early lead, properly detecting the group’s renditions of “…Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears, “No Scrubs” by TLC, “Hot in Herre” by Nelly (“This is my favorite song!” Swift said as the Fallon voice disbelief. “Middle school leaves imprints on you!”), and Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me” (which Swift said was the first song she ever learned to play on the guitar).

But, when the band plays the final song, Swift fumbles her momentum by failing to realizing that the band is playing her own 2014 smash “Shake It Off.” After Fallon guessed the song correctly, she playfully walked off the set, hanging her head in shame (sounds like someone needs to calm down).

Watch Swift play Name That Song on The Tonight Show above.

Related content: