Netflix gives a first look at Elite season 3 with two new characters

October 04, 2019 at 12:38 PM EDT

Elite fans got a surprise quadruple whammy of good news on Friday morning.

Netflix’s hit Spanish teen soap has not only been renewed for a third season, but it turns out that every episode for the season has already been filmed too! Plus, the streaming service revealed that fans will be able to watch the new episodes as soon as 2020, which is only a few months away. (Okay, sure, Netflix didn’t reveal when in 2020 season 3 would premiere. But let’s remain optimistic, shall we?)

The exciting news was revealed via Twitter, with one of the show’s stars also revealing that two new characters are joining the show for season 3. Check out the new cast members Leïti Sène & Sergio Momo in the video below:

Plus check out the first look at their characters Yeray and Malick in photos from the set:

