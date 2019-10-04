Netflix gives a first look at Elite season 3 with two new characters

Elite type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Teen Drama

Elite fans got a surprise quadruple whammy of good news on Friday morning.

Netflix’s hit Spanish teen soap has not only been renewed for a third season, but it turns out that every episode for the season has already been filmed too! Plus, the streaming service revealed that fans will be able to watch the new episodes as soon as 2020, which is only a few months away. (Okay, sure, Netflix didn’t reveal when in 2020 season 3 would premiere. But let’s remain optimistic, shall we?)

Image zoom Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/Netflix

The exciting news was revealed via Twitter, with one of the show’s stars also revealing that two new characters are joining the show for season 3. Check out the new cast members Leïti Sène & Sergio Momo in the video below:

#Elite has been renewed for Season 3! Actually, they've already finished filming the new episodes and they will hit Netflix in 2020 pic.twitter.com/hQo5itpcjp — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 4, 2019

Plus check out the first look at their characters Yeray and Malick in photos from the set:

#Elite Season 3 adds Leïti Sène & Sergio Momo to the cast — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/g2IJHkDuc7 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 4, 2019

Related content: