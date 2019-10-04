Marvel's Runaways season 3 trailer shows first look at Elizabeth Hurley, Cloak and Dagger crossover

Your first official look at both the Marvel’s Runaways and Cloak and Dagger crossover as well as Elizabeth Hurley‘s new comic book villain are here!

Hulu just released the first official season 3 trailer for Marvel’s Runaways and the jam-packed footage is full of thrilling scenes from the new installment of episodes. The trailer kicks off with a sneak peek at Hurley’s new character Morgan le Fay, the magical supervillain with ties to the dark dimension responsible for Nico’s (Lyrica Okano) descent into darkness at the end of season 2. By the looks of the trailer, that journey has only just begun. Morgan has a hold on Nico and it’s going to get worse before it (hopefully!) gets better.

The trailer also gives fans a good look at the kind of action the Runaways are going to get into while simultaneously fighting their evil parents as they also try to figure out which of their parents (and possibly even themselves?) have become possessed by alien spirits. But it’s not until the very end that the most exciting surprise appears — Freeform’s Cloak and Dagger heroes Tandy (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) show up in the Runaways’ secret mansion.

“Who are you?” Tandy asks Nico.

“And what have you done?” Tyrone adds.

It was assumed when the Runaways and Cloak and Dagger crossover was announced that Tandy and Tyrone would arrive in Los Angeles to help the Runaways. But what if that actually means that they’re going to fight Nico if/when the darkness turns her into something evil?

Marvel’s Runaways season 3, including the Cloak and Dagger crossover episode, premieres Dec. 13 on Hulu.

