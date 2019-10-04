Watch Kelly Clarkson rock a cover of Joan Jett's 'I Love Rock 'N Roll'

After tackling Shawn Mendes‘ “If I Can’t Have You” with some slight difficulty on Thursday’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson brought her powerhouse vocals to a Joan Jett hit for Friday’s installment, and nailed it.

For her daily “Kellyoke” segment, the singer performed Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ 1982 hit “I Love Rock ‘N Roll.” As usual, her performance had the studio audience up on their feet, dancing, and clapping along.

Though the song’s hard-rock style is fairly removed from Clarkson’s usual poppy sound, she tackled it with confidence, and her powerful voice helped distinguish her take from Jett’s snarling-vocal original. Her house band also gave the song a more stomp-y, danceable spin, similar to Clarkson’s cover of fellow American Idol winner Carrie Underwood‘s “Before He Cheats.”

You can watch the full performance above. The Kelly Clarkson Show airs in syndication on NBC.

