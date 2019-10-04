Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano hug in first clip of Charmed reunion on Grey's Anatomy

If only the Haliwell sisters still had their magic…

ABC has released the first clip of the upcoming Charmed reunion on the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy. As was previously announced, Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano are joining the episode as part of the network’s “Cast from the Past” week, during which various cast members and creative teams will reunite in new episodes of ABC Shows. Milano and Combs are best known for playing Phoebe and Piper Halliwell, two members of the magical Power of Three, for eight seasons on Charmed.

In the clip, Combs and Milano, who once again are playing sisters, reunite with a hug in a hospital waiting room before discussing what happened to their other sister. (It sounds like she fell into a construction site.) But the real twist is that the women aren’t standing in the waiting room at Grey Sloan Memorial. Instead, they’re meeting with Richard Webber at Pac North, where he now works and where Alex Karev is the chief of surgery.

Watch the clip above.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

