CW releases emotional Supernatural tribute video featuring series highlights

Fall TV Supernatural type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

Drama

Welp, get ready to cry, Supernatural fans.

The CW has released a new promo for the show’s upcoming fifteenth and final season, this one serving as more of a tribute video to the series than anything else.

The video starts by taking fans all the way back to the pilot and the very event that kicked off the series: Mary’s death. From there, set to a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” the video takes us through some of the show’s most memorable moments, from Castiel’s introduction to the Michael-Lucifer showdown in “Swan Song,” Dean’s scream in “Yellow Fever,” and so much more, including the zombie-filled events of the season 14 finale.

Watch the full video above.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

