CW releases emotional Supernatural tribute video featuring series highlights

Welp, get ready to cry, Supernatural fans.
The CW has released a new promo for the show’s upcoming fifteenth and final season, this one serving as more of a tribute video to the series than anything else.
The video starts by taking fans all the way back to the pilot and the very event that kicked off the series: Mary’s death. From there, set to a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” the video takes us through some of the show’s most memorable moments, from Castiel’s introduction to the Michael-Lucifer showdown in “Swan Song,” Dean’s scream in “Yellow Fever,” and so much more, including the zombie-filled events of the season 14 finale.
Watch the full video above.
Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.
