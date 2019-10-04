Boyz II Men are taking it back to the ’90s, with a twist.

The R&B icons are appearing in the ’90s-set ABC comedy Schooled, and EW has your exclusive first look at their incredible cameo in Wednesday’s all-new Rudy-inspired episode, “The Rudy-ing Of Toby Murphy.” When Lainey (AJ Michalka) gets a “new female pal,” William Penn Academy’s new science teacher Wilma, at the encouragement of Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows), she tries to get tickets for them to a Boyz II Men concert but, of course, things don’t go according to plan.

But Boyz II Men aren’t just appearing as themselves for a quick cameo and then bouncing. Nope, they filmed an entire spoof of their hit song “Motownphilly” titled “Moldtown Philly,” to help Wilma with a mold lesson for her students. Check out the exclusive first look at their hilarious parody above now.

“The 90s were pretty cool for us — we were just talking about how that decade with music that was amazing (hip-hop/gangsta rap/R&B/grunge/boyband/pop),” Boyz II Men group members Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman previously said in a statement to EW. “We had an incredible run during that time. The ’90s are now what the ’80s were and you can see it with all the resurgence of products, clothes, and electronics. There are so many great memories from that time.”

Morris, Morris, and Stockman also revealed that they got to have a hand in their story line, adding that they “had the opportunity to be in the writing sessions and collaborate.”

Schooled airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

