Rachel Maddow is voicing a character on Batwoman

By Chancellor Agard
October 04, 2019 at 05:56 PM EDT
Batwoman has enlisted Rachel Maddow for a very particular role.

EW has confirmed that the MSNBC host will voice the character of Vesper Fairchild, a Gotham City radio personality, on the Ruby Rose-led superhero drama. You’ll be able to hear Maddow’s voice at the end of Sunday’s series premiere, and there are plans for her to audibly appear in future episodes.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Fairchild has been mentioned in the Arrowverse. In last year’s crossover “Elseworlds,” Arrow‘s Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) revealed that he slept with her, much to Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) surprise. In the comics, Fairchild was romantically linked with Bruce Wayne.

“We consider Vesper Fairchild to be the sardonic Voice of Gotham,” Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries said a statement obtained by EW. “In addition to Rachel’s interest in Batwoman, we thought she’d be the perfect casting choice because her own hard-hitting journalism wildly contrasts Vesper’s penchant for snark, gossip, and criticism of female superheroes.”

Shortly after the news broke, Maddow shared her excitement over her involvement on Twitter. “My character is soooo not me; turns out playing her is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” tweeted Maddow, who coincidentally penned the foreword for the 2010 hardcover edition of Batwoman: Elegy by Greg Rucka and J.H. Williams, which remains one of the definitive takes on the character.

Batwoman premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. on The CW.

