Rachel Maddow is voicing a character on Batwoman

Fall TV Batwoman type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

Batwoman has enlisted Rachel Maddow for a very particular role.

EW has confirmed that the MSNBC host will voice the character of Vesper Fairchild, a Gotham City radio personality, on the Ruby Rose-led superhero drama. You’ll be able to hear Maddow’s voice at the end of Sunday’s series premiere, and there are plans for her to audibly appear in future episodes.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Fairchild has been mentioned in the Arrowverse. In last year’s crossover “Elseworlds,” Arrow‘s Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) revealed that he slept with her, much to Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) surprise. In the comics, Fairchild was romantically linked with Bruce Wayne.

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Kimberley French/The CW

“We consider Vesper Fairchild to be the sardonic Voice of Gotham,” Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries said a statement obtained by EW. “In addition to Rachel’s interest in Batwoman, we thought she’d be the perfect casting choice because her own hard-hitting journalism wildly contrasts Vesper’s penchant for snark, gossip, and criticism of female superheroes.”

Shortly after the news broke, Maddow shared her excitement over her involvement on Twitter. “My character is soooo not me; turns out playing her is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” tweeted Maddow, who coincidentally penned the foreword for the 2010 hardcover edition of Batwoman: Elegy by Greg Rucka and J.H. Williams, which remains one of the definitive takes on the character.

I know no one's going to believe this is true, but it's true. I'm "Vesper Fairchild" in the new Batwoman TV show that starts this Sunday night on The CW. (My character is soooo not me; turns out playing her is one of the most fun things I've ever done).https://t.co/LP8PauXvUL — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) October 4, 2019

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news.

Batwoman premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Related content: