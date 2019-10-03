What to Watch on Thursday: The new residents of The Good Place stir up trouble

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Good Place

Image zoom Colleen Hayes/NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

In the second episode of the beloved afterlife comedy‘s final season, Eleanor & Co. find themselves taxed to the max in dealing with the new test subjects. That group now includes Chidi, her boyfriend who had his mind wiped so he wouldn’t accidentally sabotage the experiment. Let’s see what happens (to Eleanor) when Chidi spends time with fellow test subject and ex-girlfriend Simone, which is going to put pressure on Eleanor. “She is faced with whether or not she can actually be selfless,” Bell recently hinted to EW. “She now knows why being selfless is important, but can she actually do it?” —Dan Snierson

Related content:

Law & Order: SVU

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

On this week’s SVU installment, Ariel Winter plays Raegan, a hard-partying young woman who is raped and struggles to remember any details of the event. This leads Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to attempt an unconventional interview technique to help her recall anything she can. Of course, there are complications, namely how the sordid details of Raegan’s personal life might impact a trial. With its hard-hitting look at the way the criminal justice system treats sexual assault victims, this episode is miles away from Modern Family territory. But you don’t need us to tell you that — it’s SVU, after all. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

Beat Bobby Flay

Image zoom Scott Gries/Food Network

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Food Network

If there’s anyone who can make fetch happen, it’s Tina Fey. In celebration of Mean Girls day, the movie’s writer and star joins Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli as they try to Beat Bobby Flay with one of two fierce opponents: celebrity chef Alexcia Smith and former stuntwoman-turned-chef Asia Mei. Will Fey be able to intimidate him with the Burn Book? He’s faced a lot of stiff competition in the kitchen, but this might be his meanest yet. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy — ABC

Superstore — NBC

Young Sheldon — CBS



8:30 p.m.

Perfect Harmony — NBC

The Unicorn — CBS

9 p.m.

Chrisley Knows Best (fall premiere) — USA

A Million Little Things — ABC

Mom — CBS



9:30 p.m.

Carol’s Second Act — CBS

Sunnyside — NBC

10 p.m.

The Holzer Files (series debut) — Travel

Evil — CBS

How to Get Away With Murder — ABC

Streaming

Doc Martin — Acorn TV

Mr. Mom — Vudu

Explained — Netflix

Why Women Kill — CBS All Access

*times are ET and subject to change