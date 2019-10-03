Watch Kelly Clarkson power through Shawn Mendes's hit 'If I Can't Have You'

Kelly Clarkson did not have the easiest time singing Shawn Mendes‘s deceptively difficult hit “If I Can’t Have You” during her daily “Kellyoke” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, but of course she found a way to stick the landing.

The recent Mendes single, one of the songs to nearly unseat “Old Town Road” from its record-breaking spot atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, starts by blasting right into the chorus.

Clarkson is still able to match the 21-year old singer’s energy from the jump, but has to find the right key for her when the verse begins.

Given how much of a pro Clarkson is, she not only finds a way to sing the song, but completely makes it her own by the end with plenty of runs that take her talk show audience to church.

Clarkson continues to surprise with her covers, only yesterday doing another homage to fellow American Idol winner Carrie Underwood, making it exciting for fans of her new show to see what song she’ll do next.

Related content: