Watch Tiffany Haddish answer mixed-ish star Mykal-Michelle Harris' adorable questions

It's the mixed-ish and Kids Say the Darndest Things crossover you never knew you needed!
Kids may say the darndest things, but one in specific is about to make you say, “Aww!”
In the exclusive video above, mixed-ish and Kids Say the Darndest Things team up for the crossover over you never knew you needed when Tiffany Haddish gets put in the hot seat by young Mykal-Michelle Harris.
The 7-year-old mixed-ish star, who plays little Santamonica on ABC’s new black-ish spin-off, grills the new Kids Say the Darndest Things host about everything from her favorite Disney Princess to her favorite food and who she’d want to be stuck with on a deserted island for the rest of her life. These hard-hitting questions take a turn for the adorable thanks to Harris, and Haddish is clearly having so much fun in her new role.
Watch the too-cute exclusive video above now and try not to giggle along with the two actors.
Kids Say the Darndest Things, a reimagining of the original hit series, debuts Sunday at 8 p.m. and mixed-ish airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.
