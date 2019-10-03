Watch Tiffany Haddish answer mixed-ish star Mykal-Michelle Harris' adorable questions

Kids may say the darndest things, but one in specific is about to make you say, “Aww!”

In the exclusive video above, mixed-ish and Kids Say the Darndest Things team up for the crossover over you never knew you needed when Tiffany Haddish gets put in the hot seat by young Mykal-Michelle Harris.

The 7-year-old mixed-ish star, who plays little Santamonica on ABC’s new black-ish spin-off, grills the new Kids Say the Darndest Things host about everything from her favorite Disney Princess to her favorite food and who she’d want to be stuck with on a deserted island for the rest of her life. These hard-hitting questions take a turn for the adorable thanks to Harris, and Haddish is clearly having so much fun in her new role.

Watch the too-cute exclusive video above now and try not to giggle along with the two actors.

Kids Say the Darndest Things, a reimagining of the original hit series, debuts Sunday at 8 p.m. and mixed-ish airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

