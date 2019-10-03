AMC releases first photos for third The Walking Dead series

Image zoom Sarah Shatz/AMC

AMC has finally released the first episodic images of its still-untitled third scripted series in The Walking Dead universe. The images come just a few days before the program will make its panel debut at New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Created by Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and former TWD writer and producer Matt Negrete (who will serve as showrunner on the new series), the third installment of the franchise will debut in spring 2020 and “feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it,” according to AMC. “Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

In the images below, we see cast members Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Nico Tortorella as Felix, Annet Mahendru as Huck, and some moss-covered walkers that look like they have been sitting for quite some time.

The newly released images come directly in between last Sunday’s Fear the Walking Dead‘s season 5 finale and this coming Sunday’s season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead. Enjoy them in all their splendor above.

