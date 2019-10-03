Watch The Good Doctor surgeons try to remove a marlin from a man's leg

Fall TV The Good Doctor type TV Show Network ABC Genre Medical,

Prized fish or leg? That’s the choice House alum Robert Sean Leonard faces when he checks into St. Bonaventure Hospital on The Good Doctor.

In this exclusive clip from Monday’s episode, titled “Claire,” Leonard guest-stars as Shamus O’Malley, a fisherman who is admitted to the hospital after a marlin he caught gets impaled in his leg. Yes, you read that correctly. Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee) warn him they have to decapitate the fish to remove it, because “the pullout method never works,” but Shamus begs them not to.

“40+ plus years, I’ve been chasing a fish like this. You can’t just behead him,” says Shamus, who refuses to be separated from the fish, which he has named. “I’m not going anywhere without Franklin.” Cue puzzled looks from the doctors. “I named him after my father,” he clarifies.

As you’ll see in the clip, though, there’s one more complication that makes this entire situation even more bizarre.

Watch the clip above.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

