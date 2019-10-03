Watch a loopy Taylor Swift hilariously lose her mind over a banana post-surgery

By Lauren Huff
October 03, 2019 at 09:40 PM EDT
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Score one for Mama Swift.

Taylor Swift stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, and the late-night host had a surprise waiting for the pop star, courtesy of her mother, Andrea.

Turns out, when the singer had Lasik surgery, her mom filmed her afterward in her drugged-up post-op state. And, thankfully for the Internet, Andrea shared that video with Fallon, who in turn shared it on his show.

In the clip, which can be viewed below, a clearly loopy Swift attempts to eat a banana and almost has an emotional breakdown when she accidentally chooses the wrong one. Throughout the video, Andrea can be heard lovingly encouraging her daughter, making sure she doesn’t totally lose it (or fall asleep in bed in the middle of eating said banana).

After the clip played, Fallon was laughing so hard he had to get up from his desk, before pleading with Swift to not be mad at him. “Oh my God! That’s on television,” an incredulous Swift told him.

The singer, whose seventh studio album, Lover, was released in August, was on The Tonight Show to promote the album and to tease her appearance on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, where she will be the show’s musical guest. Fleabag mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to host.

The full interview with Swift airs tonight on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.

