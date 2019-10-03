Supernatural cast talks filming the final season: 'Every day is a little sad'

Supernatural type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

Drama

It’s nearly the beginning of the end.

When Supernatural returns for its season 15, fans will get 20 episodes to say goodbye to the show that launched a family — and for the actors involved, the goodbye has already begun. (They started filming the final season in July.) “It totally feels like it’s ending,” Misha Collins tells EW. “Every day is a little sad … every ‘last’ that we tick off is a little sad.”

That being said, there are still episodes to be filmed and stories to be told. So as much as the actors know the show’s coming to an end, the characters have to keep fighting. “He and I are business as usual,” Jensen Ackles says of how Sam and Dean are coping now that Chuck has seemingly ended the world. “We stick to what we know, we continue to fight, and we try to make the right decisions … It’s a bit of a bigger situation, but we’re going to stick to the same formula and hope that that works, and we’re not quite sure it’s going to.”

The actors have adopted a similar mindset. As Jared Padalecki puts it, “We are carrying on like we’ve always carried on, just trying to do the best job we can to bring Sam and Dean to life and help tell their story, and we’ll do that until [shooting wraps on] April 2.”

Watch the full interview above.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Related content: