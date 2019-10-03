Sesame Street moving to new neighborhood in 2020, HBO Max scores five-season deal

Sesame Street type TV Show Network PBS,

HBO Genre Family

Big Bird and all his friends from Sesame Street will have a new home starting in the spring of 2020.

The show’s producer Sesame Workshop locked in a five-season deal with HBO Max, which will kick off with season 51 domestically. Also part of the deal is Sesame Street‘s expansive 50-year library, as well as multiple spin-offs and annual specials.

New content includes:

An animated special titled The Monster at the End of This Show based on Jon Stone kids book The Monster at the End of this Book

The Not Too Late Show with Elmo is a live-action show formatted like the popular late shows where Elmo will interview Sesame Street’s celebrity friends

Two new animated series: one is yet unannounced and the other will feature Sesame Street characters as heroes in robot animation style titled Mecha Builders (Working Title)

A docs-series that will tackle key issues for kids and families from a child’s perspective

A new season of Esme & Roy as well as access to its previous season

On-demand titles will include character-driven short-form content, Sesame Street episodes from the last 50 years; some available for the first time ever, and the Sesame Street spin-off The Furchester Hotel

Until the big move, viewers will be able to watch all their favorite characters on HBO through season 50. After the move, fans who enjoy the content via PBS Kids for free will still be able to do so after its premiere on HBO Max.

