RWBY fans got their first look at the trailer for Volume 7 of the animated fantasy show at New York Comic Con, Thursday afternoon. It was also confirmed that the Austin, Texas-based production company Rooster Teeth has greenlit at least an additional two volumes of RWBY with more details to be released at a later date.

RWBY is set in a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, and humanity’s hope lies with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant’s protectors.

Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang have fought hard alongside their friends to bring the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas, the northernmost Kingdom in Remnant. However, the futuristic urban-sprawl may hide just as much danger as the Grimm-infested tundra that surrounds it. In Volume 7, enemies and allies will collide as our heroes fight to stop Salem’s forces, but banding together is dangerous when you don’t know who you can trust.

The RWBY voice cast includes Lindsay Jones (Ruby Rose), Arryn Zech (Blake Belladonna), Kara Eberle (Weiss Schnee) and Barbara Dunkelman (Yang Xiao Long). Volume 7 of RWBY will premiere on Rooster Teeth, Nov. 2.

Exclusively watch that RWBY trailer above.

