Rami Malek reflects on what 'revolutionary' Mr. Robot role has meant to him

Mr. Robot may be ending, but Rami Malek says the critically acclaimed series that launched him to stardom “will last my entire life.”

Ahead of the final season’s debut, the Oscar-winner (and upcoming Bond villain) stopped by The Late Show to share what Mr. Robot and the character of Elliot Alderson has meant to him.

“It was revolutionary for me in a number of ways, but I think revolutionary for the world,” said Malek. “Every time I got to travel for Bohemian Rhapsody…everywhere I stopped, there’d be so many young kids that were as appreciative of the story of Freddie as they were of Elliot; disaffected, disenfranchised, wanting a voice, complicated human beings who wanted to speak out, have their voices heard and do something incredibly powerful that they knew they had within themselves. So to be a part of these movements by playing these characters is absolutely extraordinary, and it’s something that will last my entire life. I’m incredibly proud.”

Malek went on to say of the final installment, “I loved our first season, that was my favorite season, and I think this is equal to it or better.” The actor, who won an Emmy for his time on the USA series, previously told EW of the Mr. Robot conclusion and creator Sam Esmail: “It is a very impactful, emotional, and I think clearly well thought out way to end this story and this series. It’s remarkable. I’m in awe of the man and what he has done this season.”

