Rachel Brosnahan, Christina Ricci, more to star in Sam Raimi's Quibi horror anthology series

Spider-Man and (more befittingly) The Evil Dead director Sam Raimi has assembled a fearsomely stacked group of actors for his horror anthology series 50 States of Fright, which will be released on the forthcoming mobile-based streaming service Quibi.

The series features chilling tales based on urban legends from all across the U.S., with each installment corresponding to a particular state. The players include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan, who will star alongside Travis Fimmel (Vikings) and John Marshall Jones (Grand Hotel) in Michigan’s episode, “The Golden Arm.” Erstwhile Wednesday Addams Christina Ricci will lead Colorado’s “Red Rum,” with Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Far From Home).

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images,Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images, Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Other stars on board include Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story), Asa Butterfield (Netflix’s Sex Education), and Ron Livingston.

50 States will also feature a rotating group of writers and directors, including Raimi himself, as well as A Quiet Place co-writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, who will write and direct an episode inspired by the folklore of their native Iowa.

Quibi, set to launch in April 2020, will specialize in “quick bites” of content running 10 minutes or less. The platform has announced a massive, ever-growing roster of titles in development, including adaptations of Varsity Blues and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, as well as another spooky series masterminded by Steven Spielberg.

