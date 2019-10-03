New His Dark Materials trailer reveals the war 'for the fate of more than this world'

The highly-anticipated adaptation of Philip Pullman’s fantasy trilogy His Dark Materials isn’t debuting for another month, but with the new footage, fans can now get an even deeper look into the television series, the first season of which is based on the events of The Golden Compass (the already-shot second season will follow the second book, The Subtle Knife). Check out the action-packed new trailer above now.

Starring James McAvoy as explorer Lord Asriel and Dafne Keen as his niece Lyra Belacqua, His Dark Materials takes place in a reality parallel to our own where human souls exist outside the body as talking animal companions called daemons. Lyra and her daemon, Pan (voiced by Kit Connor), live at Oxford’s Jordan College but when her uncle Lord Asriel comes to present his potentially blasphemous findings about something called Dust, everything changes. After Lyra foils an assassination attempt on Asriel, a string of child kidnappings claim her friend Roger as the next victim and a mysterious, dangerous woman named Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) comes to offer her an out from Jordan College. Pretty soon, “the fate of more than this world” rests squarely on the young girl’s shoulders as a war threatens to break out.

The HBO-BBC series also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cristela Alonzo, and Fleabag’s Andrew Scott joins for season 2. His Dark Materials season 1 premieres Nov. 4 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

