Natalie Portman loses it over 'Kim Kardashian eating bananas' on Jimmy Fallon's Mad Lib Theater

Natalie Portman is one of the greatest dramatic actors of her generation — but a new Tonight Show skit with Jimmy Fallon proves her mighty comedic chops as well.

The 38-year-old Oscar winner stopped by the talk show Wednesday night to promote her new sci-fi drama Lucy in the Sky, and Fallon put her improvisational skills to the test during a hilarious Mad Lib Theater sketch in which the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder lead plays a frustrated woman breaking up with her boyfriend at an apple orchard.

Prior to their performance, Fallon asked Portman for phrases, adjectives, and verbs to fill in the narrative’s blanks; Thus, the couple’s romantic breakdown included references to “Kim Kardashian eating bananas” and long-gestating feelings of dissatisfaction simmering since the Revolutionary War.

“I’m sorry things didn’t work out,” Fallon tells Portman after they break up. “I am, too,” she responds. “I’ll always have a special place for you… in my butt.”

Lucy in the Sky is in theaters Friday. Watch Portman’s Mad Lib Theater sketch above.

Related content: