Little Fires Everywhere adds Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams

Jackson Avery, he is not.

EW has confirmed that Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere has added Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams to its cast. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the limited series takes place in an Ohio suburb where the picture-perfect Richardson family comes into contact with a new-to-town mother-daughter duo who changes everything. There’s arson. There’s a controversial adoption. There’s drama.

The cast includes Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren), and Huang Lu (Bebe).

As for Williams, he’s set to recut as Joe Ryan, a wealthy Wall Streeter, who for years has struggled to conceive, Joe and his wife, Madeline, turn to an unlikely source to help start their family.

Although Williams is still on Grey’s — the actor signed a new two-year contract back in June — there has been talk that his role might be more limited than in past seasons. EW asked him about it in the video above.

Deadline first reported the casting.

