DC Universe announces Harley Quinn animated series premiere date

Harley Quinn fans won’t have to wait long to see their favorite supervillain on screen again. While the upcoming Margot Robbie film Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) won’t hit the big screen until February, the DC Universe animated series Harley Quinn is debuting much sooner.

Mark your calendars now: The streaming service announced Thursday that the adult animated comedy series will premiere Nov. 29. The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco voices the title role, and also serves as an executive producer along with Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

“[Harley Quinn] is so edgy, it’s obviously a very adult comedy, and with such a world-renowned character, it’s been a blast to record,” Cuoco previously told EW. According to Cuoco, the series begins with Harley breaking up with the Joker after he screws her over, and deciding to strike out on her own. Over the course of the first season, we’ll see her try to become the “best badass supervillain that there is.”

“She just doesn’t want to be Joker’s girlfriend anymore,” Cuoco said. “She wants to lead the pack, which I find very appropriate for this kind of day and age and vibe that we’re in. It has definitely been empowering. To sit in a booth and scream and cuss and yell at boys for hours at a time, it has been an absolute blast. Not having to do hair and makeup has made it that much better. But it’s such an iconic character, so with all of that respect and love toward the character, we’re trying to bring a new spin to it, and I think the fans that love this type of show are really going to enjoy it.”

The Harley Quinn voice cast also includes Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries), Diedrich Bader (Veep), Tony Hale (Veep), and Chris Meloni (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

