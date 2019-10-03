Bruley, the adorable French bulldog on Queer Eye, has died

Image zoom NETFLIX

Ruff in peace, Bruley.

The scene-stealing French bulldog from seasons 3 and 4 of Netflix’s Queer Eye has died, according to his owner, who shared the sad news on the pup’s Instagram page. “Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility,” the post said. “He just had too much love and heart for his physical body. It all happened so fast, but I held him as he took his last breath, and I was able to tell him I loved him the very most.”

Bruley became a part of the Queer Eye cast in the show’s third season, wandering in to their Kansas City loft headquarters for pats and treats. The Fab Five originally said he belonged to another resident who worked down the hall, which is technically true, but his mom, Michelle Silva, is also a producer on the series.

Silva remarked on Bruley’s newfound celebrity in an Instagram tribute to him. “In the last year of his life, he found fame!” she wrote. “Over the course of 16 episodes of @queereye, in just a few moments on screen, you guys all got a glimpse of the Bru I knew and loved. He was hilarious, stubborn, sometimes inappropriate, and always a sucker for a snack. He was pure love. It’s been so fun capturing his spirit and sharing more with you all here.”

Of course, Silva wasn’t the only member of the Queer Eye family to pay tribute to their four-legged friend; the Fab Five also mourned the loss. “RIP my furry little friend. You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts. You were the best little sidekick we could have had,” wrote interior designer Bobby Berk, while food and wine specialist Antoni Porowski commented in his Instagram stories, “Rest in puppy peace, because all dogs go to heaven, little one.”

Silva expressed in her post that she is considering getting involved in bulldog rescue efforts, as well as exploring other non-profit opportunities. She also revealed that she had been building a website for Bru, which includes Bruley-inspired merch, and that she still intends to launch it some time in the future.

