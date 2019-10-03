Batwoman type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

Ahead of Batwoman‘s premiere this weekend, the upcoming superhero show premiered some new footage teasing the adversaries that Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) will face.

Foremost among those villains is Alice (Rachel Skarsten), leader of the Wonderland Gang that has kidnapped Kate’s ex-girlfriend Sophie (Meagan Tandy), inspiring her to take on the mantle of Batwoman. She’s not the first Bat-villain to base herself on Alice in Wonderland, but her menace is very real in this trailer. We see Alice point menacing pliers at a series of bound-and-gagged men, going “eenie-meenie-miney-mo.” Seems like it would suck to be the one she chooses.

“You so rarely get the opportunity to make a meal of a character. Alice is all over the place,” Skarsten recently told EW. “One minute she’s murdering someone, and the next minute she’s making a joke, and then she’s crying, and then she’s asking if you have a burger.”

Meanwhile, another villain is lingering in the background with even deeper ties to the Batman mythos. Gabriel Mann plays a character who shows up in the new footage telling Batwoman, “you’re not Batman.” She responds, “that’s the point.” Mann’s character was recently identified by TVLine as Thomas Elliot, a childhood friend of Kate’s missing cousin Bruce Wayne. Fans of Batman comics surely recognize Elliot as the real name of Batman villain Hush. That makes him the “pretty serious Batman villain” showrunner Caroline Dries told EW would show up early in the season, but he’s not yet sporting Hush’s classic bandages-and-trenchcoat look.

Watch the new footage above. Batwoman premieres Sunday on The CW.

