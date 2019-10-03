This throwback of Bates Motel brothers Freddie Highmore, Max Thieriot will whisk you away

Bates Motel type TV Show Network A&E Genre Mystery,

Thriller

The Bates brothers are cooking something up — and no, it’s not murder.

The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore made an adorable appearance on his former Bates Motel costar’s Instagram page on Thursday: Max Thieriot, who is currently starring on CBS’ SEAL Team, chose a photo of him and Highmore getting in some QT together in honor of Throwback Thursday.

Image zoom

Thieriot and Highmore famously met on the set of A&E’s Bates Motel where Thieriot portrayed Dylan Massett, the half-brother of the mentally ill Norman Bates (Highmore).

“Ater just one cooking class, I feel pretty confident the ‘Bates brothers’ restaurant could have been a success 😂🤷‍♂️ #killerfood#throwbackthursday #brothers#misshim #freddiehighmore#vancouver #tbt #batesmotel #chefs#chefsknife #unclealfie,” Thieriot captioned the image.

Bates Motel ended its five-season run on A&E in 2017, with Thieriot and Highmore remaining a crucial part of the show’s drama and intrigue all five years. They’ve since gone on to great success in network television, with Highmore starring as the autistic titular hero on ABC’s The Good Doctor and Thieriot starring as a second-generation Navy SEAL on CBS’ SEAL Team.

But we love this reminder of their brotherly love.

Related content: